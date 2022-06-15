Khurram directs K-Electric to resolve over-billing issue

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, along with Karachi lawmakers, held a meeting with the K-Electric management to discussed issues faced by the people of Karachi. Photo: INP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has directed K-Electric to ensure availability of electricity during water supply hours and resolve the over-billing issue faced by consumers.

In a meeting with the lawmakers from Karachi and K-Electric officials on Tuesday, the power minister discussed the issues faced by the Karachiites with regard to electricity issues. The lawmakers included Abdul Qadir Patel, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Kishwar Zehra, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Usama Qadri and Qadir Khan Mandokhel.

Unscheduled loadshedding, over-billing and disruption in water supply due to power outages were the main concerns raised by the members of National Assembly from Karachi. Qadir Khan MandoKhel also raised the issue of delay in distribution of bills, which incurs surcharge if the consumers fail to pay their bills in a very short deadline.

On the occasion, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi assured that the load management would be rationalised, complaints of over-billing would be resolved and any discrepancy in the billing procedure would also be addressed promptly.

The CEO K-Electric sought the Ministry of Energy's support in obtaining Rs25 billion receivables in an account of tariff differential subsidies. He added these funds were critical for continued purchase of fuel to sustain Karachi's power demand.



Similarly, the provision of natural gas to KE at local gas rates is another support, which can spare Karachi's consumers from additional burden in FCA during the high consumption months of electricity in summer, said Alvi.