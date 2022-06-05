KE warns of rise in loadshedding

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Saturday cautioned about extended loadshedding in Karachi, saying upsurge of fuel costs in global markets was impacting its capacity to purchase and generate power for the city and its outskirts.
The utility company said it was engaged with fuel suppliers and independent power producers (IPPs) to negotiate for flexible payment timelines.
“In extenuating circumstances, KE may have to ration power supply if supplies of fuel are curtailed,” KE spokesperson said.
The management of KE would issue an updated load-shedding management schedule on its website and other media of customers’ information, the spokesman added.
