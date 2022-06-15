Food insecurity is a global problem and has the potential to take a dangerous turn in the future. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already led to global wheat shortages and unaffordable price hikes. Pakistan is an agricultural country, but it pays no attention to improving its crop production. As a result, it has to import food items including edible oil, which inflate its import bill.

The rising import bill is detrimental to the country’s economic growth. To deal with this crisis, the country must boost its agriculture sector. Only this step will help us meet the challenges of the inevitable food crisis.

Abdur Raheem Khosa

Jafferabad