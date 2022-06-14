Petrol to be costlier: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Monday the government would have to increase petrol prices in view of the IMF agreement signed by the PTI government.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, he expressed the hope that inflation would decline in three months. He said he is asking the IMF to renegotiate the agreement as it is not in country’s favour.

He also promised to ensure availability of wheat flour in KP from Tuesday (today). Miftah agreed to programme host Hamid Mir’s suggestion about eradicating corruption in the FBR and probing assets of officials with over five-year service with the revenue board, and said he would act in this regard.