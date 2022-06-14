Iran says two military aerospace officials killed

TEHRAN: Two Iranian aerospace officials have been "martyred while on mission" in separate incidents inside the country, the armed forces said on Monday.

Ali Kamani, a member of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was "martyred" in Khomein in central Markazi province on Sunday, Fars news agency said quoting a Guards statement.

Elsewhere, "Mohammad Abdoos, an employee of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, was martyred on Sunday evening during a mission" in the northern Semnan province, the ministry said in a statement.