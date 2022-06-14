Vocational college inaugurated

Islamabad:The first branch of China’s vocational college on electric engineering in Pakistan was inaugurated in Sindh, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Authority (STEVTA), Government Monotechnic Institute (GMI), Mehrabpur, Tang International Education Group, and Yantai Vocational College, China signed an agreement last week on joint training of talent and inaugurated the Sino-Pak international College on the ceremony.

This is the second Sino-Pak international College under ‘CCTE’ model in Sindh Province. The first one was inaugurated in collaboration with Government Polytechnic Institute, Dadu on May 21.

Li Jinsong, president of the Tang International Education Group, said on the inauguration ceremony that power shortage was a sore point in Pakistan’s economic development. He expected the joint education program in Sindh, where there were many thermal and wind power plants, could cultivate more talent in electric engineering to meet the market demand, serve the long-term development of local enterprises, and promote people-to-people bond between the two countries. Wen Jinxiang, president of Yantai Vocational College also attended the ceremony. He said that STEVTA, GMI Mehrabpur, Tang International Education Group, and Yantai Vocational College would jointly develop the curriculum standards. He expressed his hope that the program could be sped up to produce professional, modern, and international talent for the development of Pakistan and China.