Bilawal names committee for discussions on terror issues in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has formed a three-member committee to consult political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) for taking up terrorism-related issues in Parliament, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan involving Tahrik-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and the banned TTP.

The committee consists of former president PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, vice president PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar to reach out the political parties.

The committee was formed in continuation of the party meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue of terrorism in the country. According to sources, the terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee has a one-point agenda of getting the TTA and banned TTP talks and terms of talks into parliament.

The committee formation was part of the PPP decision to consult the allied parties for the way forward and vowed that all the decision must be taken by the Parliament and Parliament must be taken on board on all issues including counterterrorism issues.