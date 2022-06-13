Bilawal names committee for discussions on terror issues in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has formed a three-member committee to consult political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) for taking up terrorism-related issues in Parliament, particularly in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan involving Tahrik-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and the banned TTP.
The committee consists of former president PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, vice president PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar to reach out the political parties.
The committee was formed in continuation of the party meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue of terrorism in the country. According to sources, the terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee has a one-point agenda of getting the TTA and banned TTP talks and terms of talks into parliament.
The committee formation was part of the PPP decision to consult the allied parties for the way forward and vowed that all the decision must be taken by the Parliament and Parliament must be taken on board on all issues including counterterrorism issues.
PESHAWAR: Mayor Zubair Ali on Sunday announced five boreholes to provide clean drinking water to the people residing...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Saturday honoured Faisal Baloch for his heroic and awarded him a cash prize at Corps...
ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday met with PML-Q Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir...
RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North...
KARACHI: Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 10 and the day of Ashura is expected on August 8, according to Dr...
SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, a son stabbed to death his father over a matrimonial issue at Pano Aqil in...
Comments