ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday accepted that Pakistan’s debt since the country’s inception had increased by 76pc, not 80pc, during the PTI government.
Addressing a press conference, he conceded that loans taken by the PTI government were substantial but the country's economy grew at the same pace. “The government is misleading the people by saying that they faced a difficult economic situation as record growth had taken place during the PTI's tenure. All the numbers are published and public. Please take the country's economy seriously and stop misleading the people. The numbers don't lie," he added.
