LGH gynecologist removes IUCD ring successfully

LAHORE : A gynecologist of Lahore General Hospital Dr Laila Shafiq successfully removed the IUCD (ring) placed for family planning in the body of 25-year-old Madiha Rehan, who wanted more children due to the death of her two children out of three.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the woman's husband is 2 feet 6 inches tall. After death of her two children, the woman, who also had various physical complications, decided to remove the coil to have more children. Then the couple approached the city's hospitals to get the coils removed but to no avail. The frustrated couple then approached the gynecology department at LGH. Dr. Laila Shafiq examined the patient and not only got her rid of the physical pain but also removed the coil successfully.