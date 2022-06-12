PU holds book talk programme

LAHORE : Punjab University Library Book Club arranged the book talk programme.

The two books of the month were “Munh wal Kaaba Shareef (Safar Nama Hajj)” by Mustansar Hussian Tarar and “Of Strangers and Bees: A Hayy Ibn Yaqzan tale” by Hamid Ismailov. Director PU Institute of Urdu Language and Literature Prof Dr M Kamran presented the talk on the Mustansar Hussain Tarar’s travelogue of Hajj.

He narrated the literary style of the book and discussed about the personal and social remunerations of this sacred journey along with sharing his personal experiences of this visit in the recent past. Assistant Prof PU Institute of English Studies Dr Shahzeb Khan presented the introduction to the English translation of an Uzbek novel. He described the main plot and literary style of the novel which was about wisdom and self-realization.