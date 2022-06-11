FBR imposes excise duty on local cigarette

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed said the tax target for the next fiscal year would be Rs7,004 billion, adding that Rs355 billion new taxes would be imposed in the budget.

The chairman FBR said Rs355 billion new taxes are imposed, while the excise duty has also been increased on domestic cigarettes. He said taxes are increased on local cigarettes that may cause increase of 20 to 40 paisa per cigarette.