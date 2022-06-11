Medic booked; clinic sealed over PHC orders violation

LAHORE:A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

According to a press release, the PHC had imposed Rs0.5 million fine on Homoeo Doctor Liaqat Ali and sealed his clinic located in Laal Pul, Mughalpura area after investigating various complaints against him. He was found indulgent in quackery, dispensing medicines without any label, while also not maintaining the record of his patients and employees. His registration with the council concerned had also expired. The Commission had sealed his premises, namely Liaqat Homoeopathic Clinic, while banning him from providing any medical services to patients. The PHC had also written a letter to the National Council for Homoeopathy to cancel his licence for advertising about his practice making tall and baseless claims about treating various diseases, and writing code words instead of proper names of medicines.

He was seen promoting himself in the media as a qualified physician, who could treat different diseases, including the incurable ones. In a gross violation of the PHC orders, Liaqat Ali illegally desealed the clinic, and started his practice. An enforcement team of the Commission sealed the premises again. A case was registered against him with the Harbanspura police station.

Besides, 13 other illegal treatment centres were also shuttered after inspecting 112 treatment centres in the City. Out of these, Shehroz Dental Clinic, Umer Dental, National Medicos Clinic, Aslam Medical Store, Medi Lab, Shaheen Dental Clinic, Lachianwala Hadi Jorh, American Dental Lab, Malik Pehalwan Dawakhana, Ajmal Dental Clinic, Aman Medical Store, Medina Medical and Azhar Clinic were sealed since quackery was being practised in these premises.