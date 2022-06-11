Indian leaders condemned over blasphemy

LAHORE:Thousands of people across the country took to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the Indian ruling party BJP leadership for committing willful blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH), demanding severing all ties with Delhi and expelling Indian ambassador.

Raising slogans and marching on streets with flags and banners, the protestors comprising mostly the religious parties’ workers chanted anti-India slogans and warned of continued agitation if satisfactory steps were not taken against Indian leadership including the trade boycott as well.

Speaking at various protest meetings, the leaders of Islamist parties warned the Muslim Ummah of expanding protests if India was not slapped with diplomatic and trade boycott for deliberate insults to the Prophet of Islam.

Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh demanded the Muslim rulers take practical steps for the protection of the honor of the Prophet (PBUH), expressing sorrow that present Muslim rulers were doing only lip service to the cause of Prophet’s honor.

Addressing a meeting, he said the partial process of trade boycott would not work to stop the growing willful and systematic blasphemy of the prophet (PBUH) by Islamophobic lobbies. Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Saad Rizvi addressed a rally, which began from Data Darbar and ended at Sabzazar Chowk. He lamented that Muslim rulers across the world were behaving against their faith by giving lukewarm response to the willful blasphemy of the Prophet (PBUH), warning that Muslim people were not ready to tolerate such provocations any more.

Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam and Tehreek-e-Tahafiz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee leader Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema and other leaders warned the patience of Muslim people against the growing blasphemy of the Prophet (PBUH) was on the verge of wearing off and Muslim rulers would likely be its immediate victims if they failed to take appropriate measures to counter the ugly practices.

Speaking at the culmination of a protest rally on Wahdat Road, the leaders including Syed Ataullah Shah Salis Bukhari, Qari M Yusuf Ahrar, Mian M Owais, Qari M Qasim Baloch, Allama M Mumtaz Awan, Dr M Omar Farooq Ahrar, Mufti Ata-ur-Rehman Qureshi, Maulana M Maghira, Hafiz M Ismail, Abdul Karim Qamar, Maulana Mufti Tanveer-ul-Hassan Ahrar, Maulana M Shoaib, Rana M Akmal and others said that blasphemy by Indian ruling party leaders was the worst form of terrorism and fanaticism.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) leaders, addressing a demonstration vowed to sacrifice their lives, wealth and children for the honour of Prophet (PBUH). They lamented that most of the 57 Islamic countries made up of American muscles. Led by JUP vice president Qari Zawar Bahadur, Syed Safdar Shah Gilani and others, the JUP leaders urged Muslim world to immediately end trade and diplomatic relations with India.