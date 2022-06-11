Residents protest against power, gas loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Residents of Gulberg, Nauthia, Landi Arbab and adjacent villages blocked the main road for all kinds of traffic and staged a demonstration to protest against the unannounced heavy electricity and gas load-shedding here on Friday.

The elected councilors, nazims from Nauthia Jadeed, Nauthia Qadeem, Gulberg, Mushtaq Abad, Landi Arbab, Ghaffar Abad, Kotla Mohsin Khan, members from business community and others gathered at the FC Chowk, led by the former opposition leader in district council Peshawar Saeed Zahir advocate and former nazim Kifyat Marwat.

The infuriated protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government for making their lives miserable for not ensuring supply of electricity and gas in this hot season.

The speakers enumerated their miseries, saying the inefficient rulers had made their lives miserable despite the fact that they were regularly paying monthly bills.

They said the federal government was announcing an end to load-shedding but that was in fact further increased. The non-availability of electricity and gas has created shortage of water and affected routine life and education of the school going children too.

They warned to expand their movement if the authorities failed to ensure supply of gas and electricity. They said they were fed up with the hollow slogans of what they called inefficient rulers.