Friday June 10, 2022
SC, HC judges get 10pc raise in salaries

By APP
June 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Thursday approved 10pc increase in the salaries and judicial allowance of the Supreme Court and High Court judges. The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister under Article 205 of the Constitution.

