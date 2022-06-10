 
Friday June 10, 2022
Forex reserves will rise after $2.4bn from China

By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves will rise to more than $12 billion after it receives some $2.4 billion from China in the next two to three days, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday. The 2022-23 budget will target an estimated 5 per cent GDP growth, lower than the 5.9 per cent of the outgoing financial year

