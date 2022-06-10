Saving water resources through IRRCs stressed

Islamabad : Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev has stressed the need of resorting to Integrated Resources Recovery Centres (IRRCs) for addressing solid waste management issues of Pakistan that can eventually help save water resources of Pakistan.

Addressing a World Environment Day seminar titled ‘Integrated Resource Recovery Centre and Water Resources’ organised by Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) in collaboration with Shaheed Bhutto Foundation at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Sciences and Technology (SZABIST), Ulanbek Totuiaev said his country adopted the model of IRRCs ten years ago and Kyrgyz nation was reaping its benefits now. “Pakistan should also adopt this model in larger interest of the country,” he added.

Those was attended the seminar included DG Pak EPA Farzana Altaf Shah, AHKMT CEO Sumaira Gul, Dr Imran Khan, Director Environment WWF Pakistan

Earlier briefing the guests, AHKMT CEO Sumaira Gul in her briefing reverberated the alarming situation that has arisen due to garbage littered in water resources in Pakistan majority of which comprises plastic bottles. She pointed out the alarming situation of the Indus River which passes along 100 cities in the country and every city contributes to the water pollution by littering it with plastic and solid waste.

“The issue of solid waste along Indus River is quite easy, if 100 IRRCs are established in the cities from where Indus River or its tributaries cross, there will be no garbage for the people to throw in the river besides this 1000 tons garbage will also help in preparing organic compost that can also help in addressing the agricultural needs of the farmers of these cities and towns and cultivate around 100 acres of barren land,” she said adding IRRCs enable cities to turn waste into resources through composting, recycling and bio digestion, thereby diverting municipal solid waste from landfills or open dump sites. IRRCs typically process 80-90% of waste streams, in proximity to the source of generation, and in a decentralized manner.

Dr Farzana Shah, DG Pak- called upon the government and private sector to come forward and address the solid waste issue through establishment of IRRCs across the country. CEO, Bhutto Foundation, Asif Khan also spoke on the occassion.