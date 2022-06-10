Wind of change

One reason for electricity shortages in the country is bureaucratic red tape. All wind power projects are located in and around Jhimpir, Sindh. However, the Alternate Energy Board (AEB), a government department that deals with wind power, is located in Islamabad. Feasibility study reports are submitted to the department after calculations worked out by different banks. After the review, the AEB forwards the paperwork to Nepra for determination of tariffs and to the NTDC for evacuation of power. If the tariff rate is not acceptable, Nepra sends the paperwork back and the whole process is repeated. In one particular case, a company wasted 15 years but could not get approval.

The fault lies in our outdated procedures and red tape. If the government is serious about expediting wind power projects, it should set up a single window for approval in Karachi. Such efforts may help reduce loadshedding in the country.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad