Swedish woman ‘raped by her guard’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: A foreigner female employee of an international organisation has accused her security guard of allegedly raping her at her house in G-6/4 late Tuesday night and lodged a complaint of the crime with the local police.

The Aabpara police station have registered a first information report under Sections 376 and 377 of Pakistan Penal Code and have already taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

The complainant, a Swedish national, has been living in Islamabad since the start of this year. In her complaint, she said she was asleep in her bedroom at around 11.30pm when she woke up to a sound and sensed as if someone was in the room.

“Then someone attacked me from behind. I could not recognise the attacker as it was dark. He was a lot more powerful than me. He gagged my mouth with his hands and I felt so suffocated that I could have died. He then raped me.”

The woman said the attacker allowed her to go to the bathroom on her request. “It was then that I identified the rapist; he was my security guard, who was deployed by a security company at my house,” she said. Police are investigating the case.