SC stops action against Meesha Shafi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has stopped security agencies from taking action against Meesha Shafi.

A two-member bench presided over by Justice Qazi Faez Isa took up for hearing a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi against Section 20 of PECA Ordinance Wednesday. Justice Qazi Faez Isa said during the hearing of the case that one high court had nullified Section 20 of PECA Ordinance while the Lahore High Court was maintaining it. “We will have to look at the constitutional position of contradictory decisions of the two high courts.”

Saqib Jillani, counsel for Meesha Shafi, said the defamation case was of civil nature. “Fine is imposed if it is proved. Ridiculous laws have been enacted.”Justice Qazi Faez Isa said: “Why are you making freedom of expression a criminal act?”

Sabtain Fazli, counsel for Ali Zafar, said: “Claims are filed against accusations in the entire world and punishment is awarded. This all campaign falls under defamation. A campaign was launched against Ali Zafar on social media.”

The judge said if there would be a sentence for “calling a thief a thief”. “If someone calls someone a thief or a murderer, will they be punished for just saying that? Justice Isa asked. “Nowadays, you will only hear ‘thieves, thieves’ on every TV channel”, the judge said, adding that fingers are also being pointed at judges, why?

Justice Isa said that the Federal Investigation Agency turned blind eye to the content of proscribed outfits on social media but it would swing into action quickly on a single tweet. “In Pakistan, you could say anything about anybody and no one will be bothered to take action,” he added.

Justice Isa said during military dictator Ziaul Haq’s rule, women were convicted under the Qazf ordinance. He, however, said Islam granted complete protection to women.

“Islamic laws are not ridiculous but martial law is ridiculous.” The court while ordering halt to criminal proceedings against Meesha Shafi on defamation case till next hearing maintained civil case would continue against her. The court while issuing notices to the attorney general and Punjab advocate-general adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.