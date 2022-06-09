Ex-candidate for NA succumbs to bullet wounds

HARIPUR: A former candidate for Haripur’s National Assembly seat here on Wednesday succumbed to bullet wounds at the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, police and family sources confirmed.

Police quoted Naseem Shah as saying that he and his brother Farooq Shah, a former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s candidate for the National Assembly seat, were at the shop of Haji Fayaz, a local property dealer to settle a dispute over the transfer of property rights of a plot on Monday evening when both sides engaged in harsh words.

The arguments culminated in an alleged armed attack on Farooq Shah allegedly by Muhammad Riaz and Haji Fayaz. Farooq Shah was injured critically.

The injured was removed to a trauma centre where the doctors confirmed that the local politician had received two bullet shots in the head and was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in a critical condition where he succumbed to bullet wounds.

The slain leader who hailed from Kheroch village of Sirikot has been contesting provincial and national assembly elections from Tehsil Ghazi since 1997 and during the election 2018, he was the nominee of the JUIF.