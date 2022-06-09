Special budget meeting on June 13

PESHAWAR: A special budget meeting of the provincial cabinet is scheduled on June 13 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the cabinet room of civil secretariat.
Annual development program 2022-23, resource mobilization measures and finance bill, 2022-23 and PFC recommendations for 2022-23 would be discussed in the meeting.
