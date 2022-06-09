TNFJ condemns BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that BJP leaders committed blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) under encouragement from Modi, says a press release.

Muslim countries must boycott India economically until the perpetrators of blasphemy are punished. OIC, Arab League and Muslim countries must move ahead of mere condemnations and adopt such a strategy against blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) that none of the evil powers or their agents could dare to repeat it in future.

Statements about Pakistan’s nuclear power that could benefit Pakistan’s enemies must be avoided.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that blasphemy against the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is forbidden. Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) is the leader and last of all prophets, the crime of blasphemy against him cannot be settled by expelling someone from the party rather the perpetrators of blasphemy must be given exemplary punishments.