Significance of balance in freedom of expression highlighted

LAHORE:Speakers at an international media conference Wednesday highlighted the significance of balance in freedom of expression as it can play an important role in creating national and social harmony in the country and strengthening national economy.

The experts were of the view that the revival of the economy was one of the most important issues of the country at present and in this regard, the media should play its role in providing an environment conducive to foreign direct investment and building a positive image of the country. The 2-day conference titled “Balancing the Expression: Exploring Antagonism in World Media Ecosystem” was organised by Punjab University Department of Communication and Media Research, Lahore Garrison University, Lahore College for Women University, NUML and other institutions.

Senior Defence Analyst Lt-Gen. (retd) Ghulam Mustafa was the special guest of the moot while Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University Major-General (retd) Shehzad Sikandar, Dean Social Sciences LG and Dr Noman Majeed, senior journalist and analyst Ali Sajjad, Director Punjab University School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Chairman LGU Department of Mass Communication Dr Amir Mehmood Bajwa, Focal Person Assistant Professor Seemab Far Bukhari, eminent media persons, faculty members, researchers and students attended the moot. Maj-Gen (retd) Shehzad Sikandar said international media conferences were unique because they explored national and international opinions on several issues. He said our country was facing a very critical situation due to fake news, misinformation and disinformation. He said there was a need to strengthen the institution of media and urged the people to take various measures to prevent false news.

Lt-Gen (rted) Ghulam Mustafa said we should refrain from believing in any one-sided information and should do research to verify facts. He said we would live on the things that were taught to us from childhood.

"In order to bring change in society, it is important that we continue to learn and give up things that are harmful to us," he said. He maintained that our country was not a poor country but we needed to fix our problems and media must play its role in this regard. In the inaugural session, Dean Social Sciences Lahore Garrison University Dr Noman Majeed, DG PEMRA Punjab Ikram Bakht, Dr Sobail Ikram and Dr Humble Ikram along with anchorpersons Mohsin Bhatti, Najam Wali and PJ Mir expressed their views. The speakers said first of all we have to decide whether the media changes our society or we ourselves.

They emphasised that our society was largely being affected by the spread of fake news. On the first day, researchers presented their papers. The closing ceremony of the moot is being held on Thursday (today) at Al Raazi Hall, Punjab University, New Campus at 3pm.