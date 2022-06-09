More than 15m brain tumour patients in world, says WHO report

LAHORE:More than 15 million people worldwide suffer from brain tumour, as according to the World Health Organisation, the number of women suffering from brain tumour is far higher than the number of men.

Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood speaking on the occasion of Brain Tumour Day, Wednesday, said that a brain tumour was caused by exposure to radiation for a long period of time. He said that innovation in the medical world had revolutionised the field of neurosurgery and even the most complex surgeries were being performed with ease. Operations have become possible and now with the invention of medical science, the rate of digestion of patients has improved a lot compared to the past. ED PINS called for awareness in Pakistan for prevention and treatment of dementia and related diseases.

He said that brain tumour was a treatable disease and all facilities of neurosurgery were available in Pakistan. Neurosurgeon said that permanent and severe headaches, brain tumour headaches are more common in the morning, blurred vision, if there is a sudden electric shock in your body and for a moment you paralyse your whole body. If you notice that this is a sign of a brain tumour, dizziness and drowsiness may be included, so you should contact a qualified doctor immediately.

Prof Khalid Mehmood said that PINS is still playing a significant role in neurosurgery and patients with brain injuries are brought to this hospital due to traffic accidents and other causes from all over the country. The celebration of World Tumour Day was started by German doctors in 2000 with the aim of highlighting the seriousness of the problem and ensuring increase in facilities for surgery and treatment of tumour. He said that in all major hospitals of Punjab, treatment of neurosurgery is available but there is a severe shortage of neurosurgeons in our country which needs to be addressed on priority basis. Treatment of brain tumour is an initial operation and in some cases when the surgeon cannot completely remove the tumour. Both surgery and radiation therapy are available in Pakistan. New technology called stereotactic radio surgery is also available in Pakistan. He said that the symptoms of brain tumours include persistent headache as well as seizures of vomiting and nausea. In case of such symptoms, a doctor should be contacted immediately. There are two types of brain tumours, a primary brain tumor that occurs in the brain from the beginning and a secondary brain tumour in which the disease spreads to people with liver, kidney, breast and lung cancer and reaches their brain. Not every tumour in the brain is dangerous. The development of modern research and surgery in the field of medicine, the treatment of mental illness is much better today than in the past and a large majority of patients recover.

He said that the most important thing for young neurosurgeons is to research and determine the nature of every tumour that comes to their notice as it is very important for the life of their patient.