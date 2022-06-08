Blue, Green Line buses arrive in Islamabad

Islamabad : As many as thirty more Blue, Green, and Orange Line buses have arrived in Islamabad that will operate on three different routes in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, fifteen borrowed buses would be returned to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Service while ten of them would be operated on the Blue line and five on the Green line.

The Blue and Green Line Metro Bus Service will be operated along with regular traffic till the construction of new designated tracks for this purpose.

The Blue line service will operate from Korang Bridge Expressway to Faizabad metro bus stop (Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Dhoke Kala Khan); the Green line will operate from Bhara Kahu to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) stop (Aabpara, 7th Avenue and Zero Point) while Orange line service will operate from H-9 to New Airport (G-9, G-10, and Golra Morr).

All of them will also integrate with the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service which will help commuters travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad with ease and comfort.

This initiative will make Islamabad the first city in Pakistan that will offer multiple connectivities linking all four corners of the city. It is hoped that this will not only help resolve traffic and environmental issues but will also introduce a new trend in public travel.

This kind of mass transit system has been developed in line with international practices as the best public transport systems around the world are heavily subsidised and supported by the respective governments, making them viable and affordable for the service providers as well as the common man.