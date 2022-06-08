German envoy advocates cycling

Islamabad : While marking the World Bicycle Day, a day set by the United Nations to promote cycling, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck advocated pedalling the two-wheeler.
"I really enjoy my lunch-time bicycle rides! Also[it] allows me to meet & interact with many wonderful locals, & is something that I'll dearly miss as I retire in a few weeks," the envoy said in a tweet.
Mr Schlagheck said cycling came with many benefits, and he hoped to one day see it as popular in Pakistan as it is in Germany.
According to the UN, World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation.
"The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth and reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," it said in the World Bicycle Day message.
