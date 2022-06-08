CTO says seats reserved for transgenders in BRT

PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has assured the issues related to transgender persons in public transport will be addressed and they will be provided all the rights and facilities.

A delegation of the community held a meeting with the CTO on Tuesday.

The officer assured that transgender persons would be provided better environment in public transport.

He said previously they had no seats reserved for them in BRT for which the CTO had asked the relevant office. Now one seat is reserved for them, he added.

The CTO asked the delegation members to call at 1915 traffic helpline in case of harassment or over -charging by drivers.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat gave awareness to the delegation members about the traffic helpline 1915 He said a seminar on these issues was scheduled for next week.