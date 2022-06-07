Tuba, Bismah nominated for ICC award

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday nominated Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, skipper Bismah Maroof and 17-year-old Trinity Smith of Jersey for Women's Player of the Month award for May 2022.

Tuba recently finished as the top wicket-taker in the home T20I series. She was awarded the Player of the Series award. Starting with 3-8 in her debut match, Tuba went on to claim five wickets in the series.

Meanwhile, Bismah led from the front in the T20I series and finished as the highest run-getter with 65 runs in three matches. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Asitha FernandLo and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim are the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.