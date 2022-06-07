 
close
Tuesday June 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Tuba, Bismah nominated for ICC award

By Agencies
June 07, 2022

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday nominated Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, skipper Bismah Maroof and 17-year-old Trinity Smith of Jersey for Women's Player of the Month award for May 2022.

Tuba recently finished as the top wicket-taker in the home T20I series. She was awarded the Player of the Series award. Starting with 3-8 in her debut match, Tuba went on to claim five wickets in the series.

Meanwhile, Bismah led from the front in the T20I series and finished as the highest run-getter with 65 runs in three matches. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Asitha FernandLo and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim are the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

Comments