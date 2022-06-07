Tuba, Bismah nominated for ICC award

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday nominated Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, skipper Bismah Maroof and 17-year-old Trinity Smith of Jersey for Women's Player of the Month award for May 2022.
Tuba recently finished as the top wicket-taker in the home T20I series. She was awarded the Player of the Series award. Starting with 3-8 in her debut match, Tuba went on to claim five wickets in the series.
Meanwhile, Bismah led from the front in the T20I series and finished as the highest run-getter with 65 runs in three matches. Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Asitha FernandLo and Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim are the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior palyer Noor Zaman is second seed in the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will...
LAHORE: Although Pakistan is facing international isolation in football due to sanctions from FIFA, the country will...
TOKYO: Neymar scored a 77th-minute penalty as Brazil broke down a stubborn Japan 1-0 in Tokyo on Monday to keep their...
ISLAMABAD: The West Indies cricket team touched down Islamabad on Monday morning before taking another flight for...
KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Club defeated Oman Masters Veterans by 2-1 at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy...
Comments