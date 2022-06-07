Noor second seed in Asian Junior squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior palyer Noor Zaman is second seed in the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships that is to be held in Pattaya, Thailand, from June 15-19. The draws of the event were released on Monday.
In the first round of the under-19 category, second seed Noor Zaman has got a bye. Unseeded Anas Ali Shah is to face 9/16 seed Yujin Ikeda from Japan. In the first round of the under-17 category, unseeded Abdullah Nawaz and Usman Nadeem Butt have got byes. In the first round of the under-15 category, Mubeen Khan and Azlan Ali Khan have got byes.
In the first round of the under-13 category, unseeded Ahmed Khalil is to face Malaysia’s Lokkhesh Wigneswaran and Nauman Khan will face Thailand’s Wanchana Ruengrach.
