Monday June 06, 2022
Bushra Bibi gets ‘massive’ protocol in KP

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif said he was not aware of restricting staff entry to the CM’s House

By News Desk
June 06, 2022
A file photo former first lady Bushra Bibi.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded 'massive' protocol to former first lady Bushra Bibi when she arrived in the provincial capital.

Sources told Geo News Bushra Bibi stayed in the Chief Minister’s House where she confined herself to her room, adding the staff entry to the house was restricted. They said measures to ensure purdah (veil) were taken during her stay.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif said he was not aware of restricting staff entry to the CM’s House. If it had been done, one should not talk about someone’s personal life, he added.

Comments

    Athar Ali Khan commented 15 hours ago

    Pakistan aur Imran Khan per saya e Zuljalal ho. Aameen

      Zubair Islam commented 12 hours ago

      IK is a major problem for the country, using resources of his CM in KPK free of cost n then talking about Riyasat e Medina.....why doesn't he talk about his new Pakistan now? because he knows people will throw shows at him in public

    Have you ever reported the protocol given to convicted Mariam Safdar. commented 14 hours ago

    Have you ever reported the protocol given to convicted Mariam Safdar?

    Where does it say she enjoyed "Massive Protocol" Be Objective commented 10 hours ago

    Where does it say she enjoyed "Massive Protocol" Be Objective

    Zil bu commented 10 hours ago

    Why she is in protocol, either she belongs to govt or she self-representing any govt delegation, why does she stay on govt expenses,

