Bushra Bibi gets ‘massive’ protocol in KP

A file photo former first lady Bushra Bibi.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded 'massive' protocol to former first lady Bushra Bibi when she arrived in the provincial capital.

Sources told Geo News Bushra Bibi stayed in the Chief Minister’s House where she confined herself to her room, adding the staff entry to the house was restricted. They said measures to ensure purdah (veil) were taken during her stay.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif said he was not aware of restricting staff entry to the CM’s House. If it had been done, one should not talk about someone’s personal life, he added.