School students to be also included in laptop scheme

Islamabad : The government has decided to provide laptop computers also to those students who will pass matriculation examinations with high marks.

According to the details, the relevant authorities have taken this decision in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who also wants to include students in the laptop scheme who would perform well at the matriculation level examinations.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has recently held a detailed meeting with vice chancellors of the public sector universities and sought their suggestions to help students improve their learning skills in the universities.

The ministry also gave its input for the laptop scheme that has been relaunched despite the fact that the government is facing a financial crunch due to the declining national economy.

The laptop scheme will now become a permanent feature of the government strategy to make the students competitive and able to meet the growing challenges in the local and international markets.