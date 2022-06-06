 
Monday June 06, 2022
Sea of taxes

June 06, 2022

Foreign loans taken by the government are borne by ordinary people who find themselves under a sea of taxes to help the government earn revenues for loan repayments.

The current government is keen on borrowing large amounts of funds. The people should brace themselves for more price hikes.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

