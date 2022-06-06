Foreign loans taken by the government are borne by ordinary people who find themselves under a sea of taxes to help the government earn revenues for loan repayments.
The current government is keen on borrowing large amounts of funds. The people should brace themselves for more price hikes.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi
The country is in the middle of an acute energy and economic crisis. It is time for the elite to offer...
Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis. Those who were hit hardest by the current economic slowdown were...
The government can still provide some relief to the people by reducing non-development expenditure. We also need to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Same old, same old’ by Rehma Waqar. It is common to see political leaders blaming...
The faces of our leaders keep changing, but one thing that remains constant is the fate of the people of Pakistan. The...
Pakistan is facing numerous economic challenges. Its trade deficit has widened to $43 billion as exports continue to...
