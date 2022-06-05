Govt to review privacy laws for mobile phone users

A representational image of people using mobile phones.

ISLAMABAD: The government, in consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is contemplating to review privacy laws for protecting the data of mobile phone users.

Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Chief Salman Sufi on Saturday held discussions with the PTA chairman regarding protection of data of mobile phone users and messages sent by marketers.

It was decided in the meeting that the PTA would immediately review the data privacy laws and it was agreed to make policies to allow consumers to block marketing messages.

Sufi conveyed the PM’s instructions to the PTA chairman for immediate review of privacy laws concerning citizens and unfavourable and unwanted messages sent by the marketers to the consumers. He said the privacy of citizens was a constitutional right and the prime minister wanted to ensure that the privacy of citizens was not violated.