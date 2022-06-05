Govt to review privacy laws for mobile phone users

ISLAMABAD: The government, in consultation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is contemplating to review privacy laws for protecting the data of mobile phone users.
Prime Minister Strategic Reforms Unit Chief Salman Sufi on Saturday held discussions with the PTA chairman regarding protection of data of mobile phone users and messages sent by marketers.
It was decided in the meeting that the PTA would immediately review the data privacy laws and it was agreed to make policies to allow consumers to block marketing messages.
Sufi conveyed the PM’s instructions to the PTA chairman for immediate review of privacy laws concerning citizens and unfavourable and unwanted messages sent by the marketers to the consumers. He said the privacy of citizens was a constitutional right and the prime minister wanted to ensure that the privacy of citizens was not violated.
Miftah promised that Rs40.5 billion refund claims of DLTL up to April 30, 2022, would be paid to the claimants on an...
LAHORE: Battered by a steep surge in petrol, electricity and other utility tariffs, the Pakistani public feels it has...
The daytime temperature in most of the country is likely to increase from Sunday 05 June to Thursday 09 June 2022
Dr Yasmeen Rashid has been appointed president of PTI Central Punjab and Hammad Azhar general secretary
Afghanistan’s all-powerful Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub said the Afghan-India relations get strengthened and will...
ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has suspended registration of three drug products that do not...
Comments