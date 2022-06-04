Quality education termed imperative for progress

Islamabad : Ensuring a quality education for all of Pakistan’s children is imperative for the country’s progress. This emerged as a consensus among the speakers at the Teach For Pakistan (TFP) graduation ceremony for the 2020 cohort of Fellows here on Friday.

The induction of 37 bright leaders adds to the TFP’s expanding alumni community. The TFP is a non-profit organisation, building a movement of leadership development among youth to end educational inequality. It is part of a global movement called Teach For All, with more than sixty independent national chapters across the globe.

“The Federal Directorate of Education is on a mission to restore the public’s eroding trust in the education system”, said Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education while speaking as the chief guest at the event. “Teach For Pakistan is one of our important partners in this endeavour”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating cohort of Fellows, Iman Basit shared the group’s collective experience, the highlight of it being the immense sense of achievement and fulfilment that every member felt.

Nothing, she said compared to being part of a mission to empower all children to dream big and realize these dreams regardless of their background. “Leadership is a choice; if you stand up to lead, you must then always stand up for the vulnerable and the underserved segment of the society”, said Dr. Faisal Bari, member TFP’s Board of Directors.

In her brief recap of the 2020-22 Fellowship, Khadija Bakhtiar, CEO TFP maintained that the TFP students’ learning achievements even during the worst educational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic proved that a few committed souls can bring incalculable benefits to the lives of many.