SSGC offers more gas supply to KE

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has offered increased gas supply to K-Electric (KE) to ensure cheap electricity for industries in the city, The News learnt on Friday.

An urgent appeal advertisement was published in media requesting supply of 130 mmcfd indigenous gas to K-Electric for supplying cheaper electricity to the city’s industries.

“In the current scenario wherein supplies of indigenous gas have witnessed a sharp decline in SSGC's franchise areas, SSGC is ready to offer an immediate solution to the concerns raised by our industrial bodies,” the statement said.

SSGC said it was supplying approximately 220 mmcfd gas to the captive power units in its franchise areas out of which a substantial chunk was being consumed by the units producing electricity and selling to the national grid and earning millions.

“These volumes can be diverted to KE. Resultantly, the entire industry and public in general will eventually benefit from cheap electricity,” it added. The gas supply company urged the government, KE, and industries bodies to join hands to ensure cheap electricity in the city.