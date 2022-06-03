Former chairman Wapda Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday summoned former chairman Wapda Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain in a complaint verification process over the alleged irregularities in Tarbela Hydropower Project-IV, which caused a loss of $753 million to the national kitty.

The NAB Lahore has directed the former chairman Wapda to appear before the complaint verification officer on June 6 along with all the relevant documents to present his stance on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that former chairman Wapda Muzammil Hussain had resigned from his office in May 2022. In August 2021, he was given an extension for five years as chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The NAB served the notice on the accused over a complaint that he had caused losses of $753 million to the national kitty due to irregularities in the Tarbela Hydropower Project IV project.

As per the notice issued by the NAB, the copy of which is available with The News, former Wapda chairman Muzammil has been intimated that subject complaint verification is under process in this Bureau on the allegations of misuse of authority, misappropriation of the government funds in the extension-IV hydro power project of Tarbela Dam "which caused losses to the national kitty to the tune of $763 million.

In this connection you are required to appear in person to record your statement and furnish a comprehensive report regarding following points on June 6."

The Bureau has directed Muzammil to come along with the brief of Tarbela IV hydro power project. He has also been directed to bring complete details of funding process adopted, contract evaluation along with PC-1 and subsequent revisions in PC-1 along with administrative approvals and technical sanctions from the competent authority.

The NAB Lahore further directed the former chairman Wapda to bring along with him competition certificate verified by the competent authority and complete details of the installation/ commencement of the said project.

As per sources, the complainant in his complaint against Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain alleged that he abused his power in his tenure as chairman Wapda, which caused losses of billions. It was also alleged that Muzammil made wrong payments to the contractors. Tarbela Hydropower Project IV has been nearing completion but it has the highest per unit construction cost in the country, the complainant alleged.