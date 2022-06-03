150 students complete training programme at COMSATS

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 150 students passed out in two batches under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Skills for All programme at the COMSATS University Abbottabad campus here on Thursday.

Director Comsats Abbottabad Campus Prof Imtiaz Ali, while speaking as chief guest of the certificate distribution ceremony, lauded the efforts of the government and NAVTTC in launching such a training in emerging technologies trades in Pakistan for the first time.

“Degree is one thing, but skill is another. Pakistan’s youth is exceptionally talented and play a significant role in the technological development of the country, as they are our future and most valuable asset,” he added. He praised the government’s "Skill for All" initiative, under which students had begun earning money through various startups.

Adam Zahoor, project coordinator COMSATS Community Development Unit (CCDU), presented a report that included the progress of the project till date. He said that CUI, Abbottabad is conducting a Certificate in Office Management (6 months) and Certificate in IT (Web software and Mobile App Development, 6 months). He said that in Batch 1 and 2, a total of 150 trainees had passed out, while 100 students are enrolled in Batch 3. Later, certificates were distributed to trainees and the instructor who completed the course.