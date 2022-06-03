Combaxx Open squash enters quarterfinals stage

KARACHI: Anas Dilshad moved into the quarterfinals of the under-19 category at 2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open squash championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Thursday.

In the first round of this category, Anas defeated Omar Sarfraz 11-5, 11-7.

Similarly, Ayyan bin kaleem beat Sheban Shamin 11-4, 11-5 and M Zaman won against Talha Imran 11-5, 11-9.

Sufhan defeated Ammar Ali 11-3, 11-5 and Adnan Zaman overpowered Ammar Sheikh 11-9, 13-11.

Shayyan Adnan won against Abdul Ahad 11-8, 2-11, 11-9 and Abdullah Waheed overpowered Mehrab Khan 11-9, 9-11, 11-9. Talha Saeed defeated Abdullah Younis 11-8, 11-9.

In the first round of under-15 category, M Danial beat Wajahat Rehmat 11-3, 11-5 and Ali Ahmad defeated Kashif Khan 11-2, 11-5.

Haris Shiraz beat Abdullah Irfan 11-4, 11-3 and Abdullah Shahid defeated Umer Qamar 11-3, 11-5.

Zahid beat Abdul Ahad Imran 11-3, 11-4 and Reyyan Bin Kaleem defeated Usman Zubair 11-6, 11-6 while Zohaib Khan smashed Javaid 11-9, 11-2.