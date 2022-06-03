Combaxx Open squash enters quarterfinals stage

KARACHI: Anas Dilshad moved into the quarterfinals of the under-19 category at 2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open squash championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Thursday.
In the first round of this category, Anas defeated Omar Sarfraz 11-5, 11-7.
Similarly, Ayyan bin kaleem beat Sheban Shamin 11-4, 11-5 and M Zaman won against Talha Imran 11-5, 11-9.
Sufhan defeated Ammar Ali 11-3, 11-5 and Adnan Zaman overpowered Ammar Sheikh 11-9, 13-11.
Shayyan Adnan won against Abdul Ahad 11-8, 2-11, 11-9 and Abdullah Waheed overpowered Mehrab Khan 11-9, 9-11, 11-9. Talha Saeed defeated Abdullah Younis 11-8, 11-9.
In the first round of under-15 category, M Danial beat Wajahat Rehmat 11-3, 11-5 and Ali Ahmad defeated Kashif Khan 11-2, 11-5.
Haris Shiraz beat Abdullah Irfan 11-4, 11-3 and Abdullah Shahid defeated Umer Qamar 11-3, 11-5.
Zahid beat Abdul Ahad Imran 11-3, 11-4 and Reyyan Bin Kaleem defeated Usman Zubair 11-6, 11-6 while Zohaib Khan smashed Javaid 11-9, 11-2.
LONDON: Lionel Messi stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against European champions...
PARIS: Iga Swiatek romped into her second French Open final on Thursday and will face Coco Gauff for the title after...
SEOUL: Neymar scored two calmly taken penalties as Brazil fired a World Cup warning with a 5-1 thrashing of South...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal looks to celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday by reaching a 14th French Open final which by his...
WROCLAW, Poland: Wales warmed up for their decisive World Cup qualifying play-off this weekend by losing 2-1 with a...
MADRID: German international defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Spanish and European champions Real Madrid from...
Comments