BD name Shakib Test captain for third time

DHAKA: Bangladesh appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain for a third time on Thursday after Mominul Haque quit following a poor run of form.
Bangladesh Cricket Board also named batsman Liton Das the new vice-captain ahead of a two-Test series in the West Indies later this month.
“They will be in the positions until a further decision is made,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan told a press conference.
Mominul stepped down as Test captain on Tuesday. The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022, averaging 16.20.
In the recent series against Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 1-0, he made 11 runs in three innings. This will be the 35-year-old Shakib’s third term as Test captain. Appointed in 2009 he was dismissed from the post in 2011 after a series loss in Zimbabwe, and given the job for a second time in 2017.
LONDON: Lionel Messi stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against European champions...
PARIS: Iga Swiatek romped into her second French Open final on Thursday and will face Coco Gauff for the title after...
SEOUL: Neymar scored two calmly taken penalties as Brazil fired a World Cup warning with a 5-1 thrashing of South...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal looks to celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday by reaching a 14th French Open final which by his...
WROCLAW, Poland: Wales warmed up for their decisive World Cup qualifying play-off this weekend by losing 2-1 with a...
MADRID: German international defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Spanish and European champions Real Madrid from...
Comments