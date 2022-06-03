BD name Shakib Test captain for third time

DHAKA: Bangladesh appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain for a third time on Thursday after Mominul Haque quit following a poor run of form.

Bangladesh Cricket Board also named batsman Liton Das the new vice-captain ahead of a two-Test series in the West Indies later this month.

“They will be in the positions until a further decision is made,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan told a press conference.

Mominul stepped down as Test captain on Tuesday. The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022, averaging 16.20.

In the recent series against Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh lost 1-0, he made 11 runs in three innings. This will be the 35-year-old Shakib’s third term as Test captain. Appointed in 2009 he was dismissed from the post in 2011 after a series loss in Zimbabwe, and given the job for a second time in 2017.