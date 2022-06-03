Blaze destroys garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area

A fire destroyed a garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area on Thursday. According to the fire brigade department, the fire broke out at a garment factory located in Korangi Industrial Area within the limits of the Awami Colony police station on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the factory to put out the blaze. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that a total of six fire tenders participated in the fire extinguishing operation and they were able to control the blaze with hectic effort spanning at least six hours.

No loss of life was reported in the incident but one firefighter was injured after a heavy object fell on him during the firefighting work. The spokesperson said that the fire department received the information about the fire at around 3am. He added that the factory management initially themselves attempted to control the fire but when they failed to do so, they informed the fire department about it.

The fire reportedly caused loss worth millions of rupees. The Korangi deputy commissioner told the media that initial findings suggested the fire broke out due to a short circuit but nothing conclusive could be said until the inquiry was completed. Further investigations are under way.