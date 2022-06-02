Senate panel adopts bill for special persons’ access to media

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday unanimously adopted a bill to ensure the special persons are provided access to the media.

The committee met at the Parliament House with PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed in the chair, where Senator Saleem Mandviwala of PPP moved, “The Access to Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022 and gave a detailed briefing.

The PPP senator said some members had expressed minor concerns regarding the wording in the bill which have been addressed. “This bill has been brought for special persons. They can’t watch drama, can’t watch news and say they are isolated. The minor amendment has been made to the Bill. Members also include an individual without hearing ability. Two senators and two MNAs will also be among the members,” he noted.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting expressed no objection to the bill.The Pemra chairman told the committee that the regulatory authority also had no objection to the bill. Subsequently, the committee chairman said: “we pass this bill unanimously”. Hence, the Senate Standing Committee unanimously passed the Access to Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022.