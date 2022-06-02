Senate panel adopts bill for special persons’ access to media

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday unanimously adopted a bill to ensure the special persons are provided access to the media.
The committee met at the Parliament House with PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed in the chair, where Senator Saleem Mandviwala of PPP moved, “The Access to Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022 and gave a detailed briefing.
The PPP senator said some members had expressed minor concerns regarding the wording in the bill which have been addressed. “This bill has been brought for special persons. They can’t watch drama, can’t watch news and say they are isolated. The minor amendment has been made to the Bill. Members also include an individual without hearing ability. Two senators and two MNAs will also be among the members,” he noted.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting expressed no objection to the bill.The Pemra chairman told the committee that the regulatory authority also had no objection to the bill. Subsequently, the committee chairman said: “we pass this bill unanimously”. Hence, the Senate Standing Committee unanimously passed the Access to Media (Deaf and Dumb) Persons Bill, 2022.
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Defence Committee and Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrate to hold a fresh inquiry into an FIA...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the government was looking at an existential...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the police and complainant in a petition by lawyer...
LAHORE: A private jet carrying leading Pakistani businessman Mian Mohammad Mansha on Tuesday escaped an accident while...
ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of the Joint Border Trade Committee between Pakistan and Iran is going to take place at...
Comments