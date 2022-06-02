IHC grants 10-day bail to Gandapur in riots case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted a 10-day bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur in a case registered against him in Mianwali for the riots during the party's "Azadi March" and directed him to submit a bond of Rs5,000.

On the other hand, former energy minister Hammad Azhar also approached IHC for protective bail in a case registered against him in Lahore. In his petition, Azhar said that he will not flee or tamper with the prosecution's evidence if he is granted bail. He also added that he wants to appear before the court to prove his innocence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Gandapur. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the cases are being filed against the PTI leaders for political revenge and a protective bail should be granted.

On the other hand, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser approached the IHC to get the details of the cases registered against him. According to the petition, Qaiser asked the court to provide him the list of cases and prevent the police and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) from making his arrest till the details are received.