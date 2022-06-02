Man lynched by mob had no criminal record: CPO Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The man, who was lynched to death for allegedly stealing a bike, was a scrap worker and had no criminal record, it was revealed after the preliminary probe into the incident.

Chief Police Officer Syed Hammad Abid told media that the police have confiscated CCTV record from the place of the incident for a transparent investigation, adding that 14 people, including the two main suspects were arrested for lynching the man to death. The investigation is underway and an autopsy report is awaited, he said.