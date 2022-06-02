Unscheduled loadshedding: Protesters block KKH, Expressway for hours

MANSEHRA: The political parties, traders, lawyers and locals on Wednesday blocked the Karakoram Highway and Hazara Expressway to protest against the unannounced loadshedding and supply of electricity from Allai Khawar Hydropower project to the neighbouring Shangla district.

“We have sufficient electricity from Allai Khawar Hydropower project but even then facing the prolonged and unscheduled power outages,” Mohammad Fayyaz, a former National Assembly’s aspirant, told the protesters who blocked both main arteries at the Ghazikot Kas Bridge in Battagram.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters marched on KKH and HEW, raising slogans in support of their demands.

Later in the day, the protesters staged a sit-in at the junction of both strategic arteries, which continued till the evening.

The traders also observed a token shutter down strike against what they said was the supply of electricity to the neighbouring district.

The local ulema, students and lawyers also held rallies and joined the main sit-in staged at the juncture of both arteries.

They also blocked both arteries, creating hurdles and putting rocks and mega stones.

The passengers travelling within the Battagram district and parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded the entire day in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the roads in scorching heat.

The police contingent remained deployed at the KKH and HMW but according to passengers didn’t take any action to disperse the protesters.

“We would continue our protest until our demands are met and electricity produced locally is supplied to the commercial and domestic consumers,” Mohammad Fayyaz said.

He said that the people of Battagram district were facing the prolonged unscheduled loadshedding and the government was not serious in addressing that issue.

The protesters were dispersed peacefully in the evening after the deputy commissioner and chief engineer Pesco assured them of the remedial measure to address the prolonged unscheduled loadshedding in the district.