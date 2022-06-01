‘Bike thief’ thrashed by mob dies in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A mob brutally thrashed a man on suspicion that he attempted to steal a motorcycle here on Tuesday. Suspect Arshad lost consciousness upon receiving a hiding by the mob.
On receiving information, the police reached the spot and, instead of taking him to a hospital, took him to the police station. Suspect Ashraf succumbed to injuries at the police station. When the news of his death went viral on social media, CPO Syed Hammad Abid suspended three police officials for showing negligence. Aroop police have registered a case against 14 citizens and three cops. The CPO has directed the SP Civil Lines to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report to him.
