Three arrested in train gang-rape case: IGP railways

LAHORE: Three suspects have been arrested in a case of alleged gang-rape of a woman travelling by train to Karachi after meeting her in-laws. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police Faisal Shahkar said that the three men have been arrested and their DNA tests will be taken.
IG Shahkar said the train on which the incident took place was being run by a private company, adding the company should have run a background check on the employees before hiring them. “Criminal and administrative action will be taken against the owner of the private company running the train,” said the Railways police chief.
