Quran calligraphy contest lauded

LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan, President Qudratullah, Chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah and chief patron Hafeez-ul-Barakat Shah have lauded the decision of the Saudi government to hold the International Quran Calligraphy Competition sometime in coming months. Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, they termed it a welcome and faith-building measure which would raise the standards of Quran calligraphy in the world, besides promoting the skills, capacities and cooperation among calligraphers, and make them benefit from each other's experiences. They urged the government to facilitate the calligraphers of Pakistan to participate in this competition, to serve the Quran and bring laurels for their country.
LAHORE:Lahore LWMC has dismissed 105 long absent employees and issued a notification in this regard here on Tuesday....
LAHORE:To take preventive measures against smog, Environmental Protection Department has asked all the departments...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged the world community to prevent illegitimate state of Israel...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown to check hoarding and price hike of sugar, terming the...
LAHORE:A growth model that facilitates only the elite and business class will only increase income inequality and...
LAHORE:PTI senior central leader Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry...
Comments