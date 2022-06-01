Two transgenders gang-raped

Rawalpindi:Two transgender dancers were kidnapped and gang-raped by six gangsters. The police have registered the first information report and arrested the alleged rapists.

A transgender, lodged a written complaint with the Jatli Police Station, alleging that Imran alias Mani came to their dera and asked their Guru to book two transgender dancers to perform at a marriage ceremony. The Guru, on their demand, sent two transgenders, with three guards for their supervision, the victim told the police.

“After performing dance in the marriage ceremony, the transgender left for their ‘dera’ along with their guards and six people who had hired them in a Suzuki van at midnight,” the complainant told the police adding that as they reached near Darbar Kilian, Imran whipped out a gun and asked both transgender to come out of the vehicle while their three guards were forced to keep sitting in the vehicle. “They took us to a jungle and raped us at gunpoint,” the victim transgender told the police and added that the gangster snatched their gold ornaments and cash of Rs60,000 that they got from the marriage ceremony as booking money. The police have arrested the gangsters and initiated an investigation against them.