Experts call for stimulation of healthy diet for reducing CVDs

Rawalpindi : A two-day international conference on “Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), a Threat to National Development” organised by the Pakistan National Heart Association at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) with the main objective of discussing the reasons for the increase in cases of heart diseases and to share suggestions for prevention, awareness and the importance of simple lifestyle changes concluded here on Sunday.

Hassan Mohammad Khan, Vice Chancellor of Riphah University, Chairman Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Beig, Commandant AFIC Major General Muhammad Afsheen Iqbal, Lieutenant General (retd) Azhar Rashid, Major General Naseer Ahmed Samoor, Prof. Dr. Anjum Jalal, Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor HSA Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, Ph.D. Dr. Shu Wen Ng, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Dr. Noorin Aleem Nishtar, Dr. Muhammad Waqas Mazhar, Dr. Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha, Col. Muhammad Usman, Dr. Basir Achakzai, Brigadier Maqsood Al Hassan, Dr. Rozina Khalid, Consultant Food Policy Program Munawar Hussain, Dr. Col. Shakeel Ahmad Mirza, Prof. Col.(R) Dr. Junaid Saleem, Dr. Ayesha Mohi-ud-Din, Dr. Mujtaba Qadri, Dr. Hamza Azhar Ghauri, Major General Khurram Shehzad attended as special guests while a large number of national and international health professionals, researchers, teachers, students, bloggers, civil society and PANAH members were present at the conference.

President Panah Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani thanked the participants of the conference and termed the increase in heart diseases as a matter of concern and appealed to the authorities concerned to take steps to curb reasons on an urgent basis. General Secretary PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman informed everyone about the aims and objectives of PANAH and the importance of the conference.

The participants of the conference said that this conference, which was organized to highlight the importance of heart disease, is very important in its nature. The overall objectives of the conference are to bring together local and international researchers, academics, and policymakers on a single platform to help promote the importance of timely treatment and research and to make recommendations for the prevention of heart diseases.

The importance of a healthy diet for reducing CVDs in Pakistan can be stimulated and the causes of diseases can be addressed. Participants cited tobacco use as a major cause of heart disease.

The participants said that they are hopeful that the conference will provide them with a platform to work together with a new determination to tackle the growing burden of heart disease.

On the occasion, Panah distributed gifts and certificates to five young bloggers who have written excellent blogs on the harms of sugary drinks which are considered a major cause of deadly diseases including obesity, heart, diabetes, and other CVDs. Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Chairman Science Foundation also announced a cash prize of Rs10,000 for each blogger for encouraging bloggers.